Rambus Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETRambus Inc. (RMBS)RMBSBy: SA News Team
- Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-$0.16 year-ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $103M (+79.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RMBS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.