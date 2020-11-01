Assurant Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETAssurant, Inc. (AIZ)AIZBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-41.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.11B (-15.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AIZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.