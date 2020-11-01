Silicon Motion Technology Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

  • Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $120.67M (+6.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SIMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
