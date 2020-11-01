Ichor Holdings Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETIchor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR)ICHRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $225.28M (+45.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ICHR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.