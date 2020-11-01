Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+53.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $121.19M (+17.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MIME has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.