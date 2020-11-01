j2 Global Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ET
- j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.76 (+3.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $338.56M (-1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JCOM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.