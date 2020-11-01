CDK Global Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETCDK Global, Inc. (CDK)CDKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $471.54M (-4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.