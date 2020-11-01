Itron Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 10:47 AM ETItron, Inc. (ITRI)ITRIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-76.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $540.91M (-13.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ITRI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.