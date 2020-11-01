Onto Innovation Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETOnto Innovation Inc. (ONTO)ONTOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+16.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $128.08M (+103.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ONTO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.