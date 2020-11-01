ADTRAN Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)ADTNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Sunday, November 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+216.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $132.81M (+16.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADTN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.