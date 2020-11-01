Nutrien Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:30 PM ET By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.83B (-7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.