Nutrien Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Nov. 01, 2020 6:30 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR)NTRBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.83B (-7.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, NTR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.
