Williams Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:30 PM ETThe Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)WMBBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Williams (NYSE:WMB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76B (-12.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WMB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.