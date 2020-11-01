Plains All American Pipeline Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:30 PM ETPlains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)PAABy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.64B (-28.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.