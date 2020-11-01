Diamondback Energy Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:30 PM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)FANGBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-75.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $712.27M (-26.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FANG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward.