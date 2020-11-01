FMC Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:30 PM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)FMCBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- FMC (NYSE:FMC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+18.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.