While wall-to-wall election coverage will be the order of the day this week, there are still plenty of other market-moving events on the calendar.

On Election Day, gold, no stranger to trading on politics, will also feature a couple of presentations.

Investor Jim Rogers is a headline speaker at the 2020 Hong Kong Fintech Week event. The contrarian has recently talked up gold and silver, along with Russian shipping companies, Chinese wine manufacturers and broad-based Japanese ETFs, as smarter investments than U.S. equities.

Also, U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) CEO Edward Karr is scheduled to present and conduct one-on-one meetings at the virtual Precious Metals Summit Europe meeting. Karr is scheduled to provide a corporate update that includes details on the company's recent acquisition of Northern Panther Resource Corporation and its Challis Gold Project.

Gold, which has been behaving more in sync with equities lately than as a safe haven in a risk-off trade, ended the week down. Spot gold lost 1.6% in the five sessions to finish Friday at $1,871.25.

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) lost 1.4% and is back where it was sitting around the end of September.

GLD fell through its 100-day simple moving average on Wednesday, the first time it had been below that line since March 23. The nadir for its COVID-19 drop was March 16.

“The popular drivers of GLD are currently sending mixed signals; on one hand, the USD and real yields could both recover from current levels and therefore threaten of more bearish consolidation on the GLD, but, on the other hand, the rise in negative-yielding debt in addition to the high-volatility regime both price in an increase in GLD prices,” Rothko Research wrote on Seeking Alpha last week.

In equities, the Materials Sector (NYSEARCA:XLB) got hit along with every other sector last week, but the damage wasn’t as bad. With a drop of 4.3%, it was the third-best performer, behind Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) and Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU).

XLB is facing a test of its 100-day SMA at $61.82, which it dipped below last week, but then recovered. It lost the 50-day SMA last week.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was the best performer in the XLB for the week, up 3.9% and one of only four components in the green.

The company reported a strong Q3 as the average realized gold price jumped 30% to $1,913 per ounce during the quarter, which offset a drop in production.

“I have moved Newmont into the top 12 gold producers in the sector for my rankings,” Taylor Dart wrote on Seeking Alpha following the earnings report. “Based on Newmont's continued annual EPS growth, improved valuation, and margin expansion, I would view any pullbacks below $57.25 as low-risk buying opportunities.”