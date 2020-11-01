Clorox Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 01, 2020 1:06 PM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX)CLXBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.22 (+39.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.74B (+15.2% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects organic growth of 18%.
  • Over the last 2 years, CLX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
