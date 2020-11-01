Mondelēz Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)MDLZBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mondelēz (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.48B (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MDLZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.