Estee Lauder Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 01, 2020 1:20 PM ETThe Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)ELBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-46.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.47B (-11.0% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects gross margin of 74.1%.
  • Over the last 2 years, EL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.