Estee Lauder Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 1:20 PM ETThe Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)ELBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-46.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.47B (-11.0% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects gross margin of 74.1%.
- Over the last 2 years, EL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.