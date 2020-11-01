Leggett & Platt Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 6:35 PM ETLeggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)LEGBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects EBIT margin of 10.9%.
- Over the last 2 years, LEG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.