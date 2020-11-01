ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 vs. $0.33 in 3Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $138.29M (-74.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, PUMP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.