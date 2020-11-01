Freshpet Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
- Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.05M (+28.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FRPT has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.