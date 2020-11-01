US Foods Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 1:29 PM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)USFDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-73.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.91B (-9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, USFD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.