Ingredion Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 1:30 PM ETIngredion Incorporated (INGR)INGRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (-20.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (+0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INGR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.