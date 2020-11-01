FirstEnergy Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2020 1:43 PM ETFirstEnergy Corp. (FE)FEBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.95B (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.