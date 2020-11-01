PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (+54.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.41B (+23.5% Y/Y).

Analyst expect TPV of $232.26B.

Over the last 2 years, PYPL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.