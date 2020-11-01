Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) New York Stock Exchange is on pace to regain the U.S. stock market listings crown from rival Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) this year after attracting bigger blank-check company IPOs than Nasdaq, the Financial Times reports, citing data from Dealogic.

So far, companies have raised $66B through listings on NYSE this year vs. $61B on Nasdaq, according to Dealogic. Almost two-thirds of the proceeds raised on NYSE came from special purpose acquisition companies.

The two exchanges have hosted about the same number of SPACs, but NYSE attracted larger deals, including the year's biggest - a $4B IPO of Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) SPAC.

The difference between SPACs and a conventional IPO is that SPACs, which have no ongoing business, are formed expressly for the purpose of acquiring a business, and the IPO raises the money for that yet-to-be determined acquisition.

Such IPOs have accounted for about half of the money raised on U.S. exchanges this year, after being just a fraction in earlier years.

Excluding SPACs, Nasdaq outdid NYSE in traditional corporate IPOs, with $40B raised vs. $25B on NYSE. Nasdaq hosted the two largest traditional IPOs in 2020 - the $2.5B Royalty Pharma IPO and $2.2B Warner Music listing.

Another large IPO is in the offing with plans to list on Nasdaq in December - Airbnb, which plans to sell about $3B of stock.

Dealogic's numbers don't include direct listings; Palantir and Asana, both turning to NYSE, raised capital through direct listings this year.

NYSE adjusted its rules in 2017 to help recruit SPACs by letting them acquire smaller companies and reducing the initial listing fees it charged them.

See Pershing Square Tontine total return vs. the S&P 500 in the past month: