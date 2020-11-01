Nielsen agrees to sell Global Connect business for $2.7 billion to private equity
Nov. 01, 2020 3:36 PM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)NLSNBy: Brad Olesen, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) board of directors agreed to sell the Global Connect business to Advent International for $2.7 billion, subject to working capital, cash, debt-like items and other customary adjustments, and NLSN also receives warrants in the new business.
- Nielsen CEO David Kenny said, "The sale of this business to Advent will deliver substantial value sooner than was anticipated through the planned spin-off and creates certainty for all stakeholders. The proceeds from the sale will allow Nielsen to significantly reduce debt, which will provide greater financial flexibility to execute our growth strategy and expand our role in the global media marketplace. At the same time, we are excited about this opportunity for Nielsen Global Connect and believe that moving forward as a private company will better position the business to accelerate its transformation and strengthen its market-leading position."
- Transaction is expected to close in Q2 2021
- NLSN notes that the net proceeds will be used to reduce debt and for general corporate purposes, and expects year-end 2020 net leverage to reach 4X.
- A call to discuss the deal is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 2 at 8:00ET
- The Global Connect unit offered data and builds tools that use predictive models to turn market observations into business decisions.