Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) says it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to implement a prepackaged financial restructuring plan that received support from 95% of creditors.

PREIT says the restructuring will have no impact on its shareholders (who have already been about zeroed out by a 98% decline in the share price over the past five years), and common and preferred shares are expected to continue to trade in the normal course.

Last month, PREIT entered a restructuring support agreement with bank lenders that committed an additional $150M to recapitalize the business and extend its debt maturity schedule.