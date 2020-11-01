ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) reported Q3 results that met top line estimates and beat on EPS.

Q3 highlights: Revenue was down 5% y/y to $1.31B.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 33.5% vs. 32-34% guidance range.

GAAP operating margin of 9.0% and non-GAAP operating margin of 12.0%.

Operating Cash Flow of $163.4M (-33% y/y) and FCF of $101.8M (-22%).

Cash, cash equivalents were $1.65B (end of the quarter).

The company expects Q4 revenue in the range of $1.3B-$1.4B vs. a consensus of $1.31B; GAAP and Non GAAP gross margin is expected in the range of 32.9%-34.9%.

Previously: ON Semiconductor EPS beats by $0.07, revenue in-line (Nov. 1)