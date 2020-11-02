Asia-Pacific shares mostly higher; China Caixin manufacturing PMI rises 53.6 in October

Japan +1.48%. The market sentiment was lifted by a recovery in domestic earnings and a relatively contained COVID-19 situation.
China -0.05%. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 53.6 from September’s 53.0. Reuters had a forecast of 53.0.
Strong demand, stimulus-driven infrastructure and surprisingly resilient exports have propelled the manufacturing rebound.
China’s official manufacturing PMI for October came in at 51.4, slightly lower than the 51.5 in September.
Hong Kong +0.88%.
Australia +0.38%.
Oil prices dropped as many Western countries slid back into coronavirus-driven lockdowns. Brent crude futures fell 2.93% to $36.83 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also declined 3.3% to $34.61 per barrel.
U.S. stock futures are trading higher. Dow +0.14%; Nasdaq +0.09%; S&P +0.13%.