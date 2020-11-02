Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) has signed an agreement with James Cameron and Suzy Amis Cameron to acquire the remaining portion of ownership in Verdient Foods Inc. that the Company did not already own.

The acquisition is expected to close this month. No other terms of the transaction were disclosed.

“Acquiring 100% ownership in Verdient Foods enables Ingredion to accelerate net sales growth, further expand our manufacturing capability and co-create with our customers to serve the increasing consumer demand for plant-based foods,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion’s President and CEO.

Following acquisition, the Company will operate two facilities that can produce a wide range of high-quality, sustainable, specialty pulse-based concentrates and flours from peas, lentils and faba beans. Both facilities are located in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, in Canada.

The company also reported sequential improvement in its financial performance with a Q3 beat, driven by increased consumer activity in response to easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

See quarterly sales trend in North America region:

While Quant Rating is Bearish, Wall Street Analysts Rating is Bullish with a price target of $92.83.