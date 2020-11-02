BD to supply 9.2M COVID-19 antigen tests to Netherlands
Nov. 02, 2020 1:58 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) announces the receipt of an order from the Dutch Ministry of Health for 9.2M of its rapid, SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests for use on the BD Veritor Plus System, which detects coronavirus in ~15 minutes.
- This is the first government contract in Europe for this test, which was CE marked in September. The Dutch Ministry increased its initial order by 8M assays to improve testing capacity.
- The first 1.2M units will be delivered by mid-November. BD expects the order to be fulfilled by June 2021.
- The company is set to announce its FQ4 and FY2020 earnings on November 5, before open.