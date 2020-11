Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) has initiated a collaborative clinical study investigating nasally administered Foralumab either alone or in combination with orally administered dexamethasone in COVID-19 patients in Brazil.

Harvard Medical School, Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Santos Hospital (Jabaquara, Santos, Brazil) and Tiziana are closely collaborating to facilitate initiation of this study in expedited time frames.

Patients dosing will start on November 3, with clinical data expected to be available before year-end.

See below development in the company's pipeline:

