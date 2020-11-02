Following some of its biggest tenants into bankruptcy, mall owner CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) has filed for Chapter 11, as the pandemic kept consumers at home and forced many retailers to quit paying rent.

The filing in the Southern District Court of Texas will give the company a chance to keep operating while reorganizing its finances and business. It listed estimated assets at about $1B-$10B and liabilities at around the same amount.

Some of the company's biggest renters, including J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) and Ascena Retail (OTCPK:ASNAQ), have already filed for bankruptcy with plans to shutter stores.

As of mid-August, CBL managed 108 properties in 26 states.

Earlier on Sunday, PREIT also filed for Chapter 11.