Large parts of Europe are locking down again, while other countries are trying to resist the approach.

The U.K. has announced a one-month national lockdown starting Thursday - that will ensure workers who are temporarily laid off receive 80% of their pay - joining France, Germany, Ireland, Austria and Belgium with pandemic-containment regimes similar to those imposed in the spring.

Meanwhile, debt-averse Switzerland is trying to avoid another lockdown with a set of lighter restrictions, including mask mandates and bar/restaurant curfews, even as infection rates surpass those in neighboring France and Germany.

Debating direction... Market indices in Europe, including the FTSE 100, CAC 40, DAX and SIM, are starting the week by hugging the flatline in early trade.

