Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has inks agreement with Kiadis Pharma (OTC:KIADF), a clinical-stage biopharma developing cell-based immunotherapy products, under which SNY will make a public offer to acquire the entire share capital of Kiadis for €5.45/share, representing an aggregate adjusted equity value of €308M.

“We believe the Kiadis ‘off the shelf’ natural killer (NK) cell technology platform will have broad application against liquid and solid tumors, and create synergies with Sanofi’s emerging immuno-oncology pipeline, providing opportunities for us to pursue potential best-in-disease approaches,” said John Reed, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head of R&D at Sanofi.

Kiadis’ NK cell-based medicines will be developed alone and in combination with Sanofi’s existing platforms.

In July 2020, Sanofi licensed Kiadis’ pre-clinical K-NK004 program for potential combination for multiple myeloma.

Subject to the completion of the offer, the company will provide the resources and capabilities necessary to accelerate the development of current Kiadis programs.

Kiadis’ pipeline of NK cell therapies includes: