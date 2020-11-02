The U.S. Commerce Department will "comply with the injunction... but intends to vigorously defend the [executive order] and the Secretary's implementation efforts from legal challenges."

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone halted a Commerce Department order set to take effect on Nov. 12 that would have effectively banned ByteDance-owned (BDNCE) TikTok from operating in the U.S.

The ruling followed a preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in September - in a suit brought ByteDance - that stopped the Commerce Department from ordering Apple and Google's app stores to remove TikTok for download by new users. Nichols is set to hold another hearing on Wednesday on other aspects of the Commerce Department order that Beetlestone blocked on Friday.

While Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) have come together for a preliminary deal to take stakes in a new company, TikTok Global, talks have been ongoing. The unit would be headquartered in the U.S. and has received President Trump's "blessing."