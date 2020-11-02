XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) +6.8% premarket on delivering 3,040 vehicles in October, +229% Y/Y.

The company delivered 17,117 vehicles YTD, +64% Y/Y.

The deliveries consisted of 2,104 P7s, smart sports sedan and 936 G3s, compact smart SUV.

Despite China’s Golden Week holiday in early October which affected deliveries, the company sees strong business momentum supported by fast production ramp-up and robust demand for its Smart EVs. It achieved a new milestone this month, completing the production of 10,000 P7s on October 20, 2020, within 160 days after starting mass production in late May.