Stock futures point to 1% advance, oil slumps on lockdowns

The major averages are coming off their worst monthly performance since March amid surging coronavirus infections, extinguished stimulus talks and a slump for Big Tech following quarterly earnings reports.

The Dow closed out October with a 4.6% loss, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell 2.8% and 2.3%, respectively, while volatility last week saw the VIX "fear gauge" spike to a four-month high.

Traders seem a little more cheerful this morning as U.S. stock index futures climbed 1% to start the month, as the selloff leading up to Election Day may gives the market less downside risk to a contested result.

"The world will likely be a lot clearer in just a few days thanks to the election being over, stimulus talks resuming in Washington, further central bank support," said Adam Crisafulli, founder of Vital Knowledge.

“Even though we’re worried that there could still be one more wave down if we get another big influx of uncertainty, we think the stock market is now setting up nicely for a nice net advance over the next two months or so,” added Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.

While recent pressure on equity markets could be easing, oil prices slid on lingering worries that international lockdowns will sap energy demand. Off by nearly 6% overnight, crude futures have pared some losses, down 2.7% to $34.82/bbl.

Libya and Iraq are also boosting their production, causing a rise in overall supply from OPEC+, despite having reduced quotas across its other members. While the group meets again on Nov. 10 and Dec. 1 to discuss policy, there doesn't appear to be a great deal of leeway for further reductions.