CNOOC Limited's (NYSE:CEO) Liuhua 29-1 gas field is located in the eastern South China Sea, 86 kilometers northeast of the Liwan 3-1 gas field, with water depth of about 640-785 meters. A new subsea wellhead has been built, with 7 development wells planned in total. The gas field will fully utilize the existing production facilities of the Liuhua 34-2 gas field and the Liwan 3-1 gas field.

It is expected to reach a peak production of ~62M cubic feet of natural gas per day in 2022.

CNOOC Limited has a 25% working interest in the Liuhua 29-1 gas field and acts as the operator in shallow water, while Husky Oil China Limited holds the remaining 75% working interest and acts as the operator in deep water.