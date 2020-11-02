fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) to offer up to 9,924,687 common shares by the selling shareholders.

The offering includes 5,298,098 common shares by the selling shareholders and 4,626,589 common shares issuable upon the exercise of warrants to purchase common stock or the Resale Warrants at a weighted average exercise price of $4.65/share, held by the selling shareholders.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the secondary offering but will receive ~$21.5M from the exercise of the Resale Warrants, assuming the exercise in full of the Resale Warrants for cash.

