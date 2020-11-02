One of Africa’s leading payment solution providers, EFT Corporation to utilize ACI Worldwide's (NASDAQ:ACIW) Enterprise Payments Platform to deliver secure and seamless payment services to financial institutions and merchants across Africa.

“Financial institutions and merchants need to move quickly to succeed in this challenging and dynamic environment, without compromising security and resilience of their core banking systems,” said Dan van der Westhuizen, director, Africa, ACI Worldwide. “Continuing its long-standing cooperation with ACI, EFT Corporation will be strongly placed to grow its market share, leveraging more of our device and channel-agnostic payments technologies as the needs of its customer base evolve.”