The EMA has validated DBV Technologies' (NASDAQ:DBVT) +85 % Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for its investigational product Viaskin Peanut (DBV712).

The validation confirms that the submission is sufficiently complete to begin the formal review process for the non-invasive, once-daily epicutaneous patch to treat peanut allergies in children ages 4 to 11 years.

Following the MAA validation, the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) will review the application and provide a recommendation to the European Commission.

DBV expects to receive the first set of questions from the EMA ~120 days post-validation.

Wall Street Analysts Rating is Bullish with a price target of $6.86, whereas Quant Rating is Very Bearish.

In August 2020, the company received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its BLA for Viaskin Peanut.