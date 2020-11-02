Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) unveils the CV28M CVflow® processor for artificial intelligence (AI) providing flexibility required to enable a new class of smart devices for a variety of applications, including smart home security, retail monitoring, consumer robotics, and occupancy monitoring.

CV28M provides the AI performance to make all decisions in the camera, preserving privacy and avoiding heavy video processing running on back-end servers. For IP security cameras, the CV28M features AI-based rate control to optimize image quality, while reducing video storage and network bandwidth requirements.

The CV28M delivers efficient video encoding in both AVC and HEVC formats, and includes a full suite of advanced cybersecurity features to protect against hacking, including secure boot, TrustZon, and I/O virtualization.

The CV28M chip shares a common SDK and computer vision (CV) tools with Ambarella’s CV25, CV22, and CV2 CVflow SoC families, simplifying development of cameras with multiple price and performance options.

Key features include: 4KP30 AVC and HEVC encoding with multi-stream support, dual-core 1 GHz Arm® Cortex®-A53 with NEON™ DSP extensions and FPU, lens distortion correction, multi-channel ISP with up to 320 MPixels/s input pixel rate, SmartAVC and SmartHEVC intelligent rate control for lowest bitrates in security applications, support for DDR4/LPDDR4/LPDDR4x, 10 nm process technology, 11x12 mm 0.65-pitch BGA, triple-sensor video input with high-speed SLVS/MIPI-CSI/LVCMOS interfaces, rich set of interfaces includes Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0 host and device, three SD card controllers with SDXC support, and MIPI-DSI/CSI output.