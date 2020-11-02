Regis stocks down on FQ1 earnings miss and -34.8% comp

Nov. 02, 2020 6:22 AM ETRegis Corporation (RGS)RGSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Regis (NYSE:RGS) -6% premarket on disappointing FQ1 results, materially impacted by the pandemic.
  • Total revenue dropped ~55% due to conversion of a net 1,056 company-owned salons to the company's asset-light franchise portfolio over the past 12 months and due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Same-store sales declined 34.8%, primarily driven by a 48.2% decrease in transactions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by a 13.4% increase in average ticket.
  • Franchise same-store sales down 31.9%. Total franchised locations open at September 30, 2020 were 5,226 vs. 4,456 year ago.
  • Same-store sales service -36% and retail -29.6% for the quarter.
  • ~80% of the company's salon portfolio had been franchised, at the end of the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was -16.7% vs. 12.1% year ago.
  • Store count -478 Y/Y to 6,614.
  • In October 2020, Felipe Athayde joined the Company as CEO and President to lead the company as it enters its growth phase.
  • Previously: Regis EPS misses by $0.65, misses on revenue (Nov. 2)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.