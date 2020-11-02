Regis stocks down on FQ1 earnings miss and -34.8% comp
Nov. 02, 2020 6:22 AM ETRegis Corporation (RGS)RGSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) -6% premarket on disappointing FQ1 results, materially impacted by the pandemic.
- Total revenue dropped ~55% due to conversion of a net 1,056 company-owned salons to the company's asset-light franchise portfolio over the past 12 months and due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Same-store sales declined 34.8%, primarily driven by a 48.2% decrease in transactions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by a 13.4% increase in average ticket.
- Franchise same-store sales down 31.9%. Total franchised locations open at September 30, 2020 were 5,226 vs. 4,456 year ago.
- Same-store sales service -36% and retail -29.6% for the quarter.
- ~80% of the company's salon portfolio had been franchised, at the end of the quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin was -16.7% vs. 12.1% year ago.
- Store count -478 Y/Y to 6,614.
- In October 2020, Felipe Athayde joined the Company as CEO and President to lead the company as it enters its growth phase.
