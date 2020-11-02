Broadstone Acquisition to commence trading of Class A ordinary shares and warrants on The New York Stock Exchange
Nov. 02, 2020
- Broadstone Acquisition (BSN) announces to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units that were sold in the Company's initial public offering of 30M units completed on September 15 and the partial exercise of the over-allotment option of ~0.53M units completed on October 14 commencing on or about November 2 on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "BSN" and "BSN WS," respectively.
- The units not separated will continue to trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BSN.U". Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
