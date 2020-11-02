Burger King opens 300th restaurant in Canada
Nov. 02, 2020 6:28 AM ETRestaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)QSRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Restaurant Brands' (NYSE:QSR) Burger King has opened its 300th restaurant in Canada, located in Richmond Hill, Ont.
- The new restaurant was opened by franchisee, Redberry Restaurants as part of their commitment with Burger King Canada to develop more than 100 new restaurant locations in the next 5 years.
- "This is a big step in our journey to offer more and more Canadians close and convenient access to our iconic flame-grilled Whopper sandwich and other Burger King favourites. Our local franchise owners and team members deliver exceptional service and quality food for our guests and we're excited to keep growing our footprint across the country."