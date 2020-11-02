Nielsen beats EPS and Revenue consensus; FY20 guidance raised
Nov. 02, 2020
- Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $1.56B (-3.7% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- 2020 guidance: Total revenue growth (constant currency): -4% to -2%.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin: 29.5% to 30% (previously 29% - 30%).
- Adjusted EBITDA: $1,850M - $1,880M (previously $1,800M - $1,860M).
- Non-GAAP EPS: $1.54 - $1.62 (previously $1.50 - $1.62).
- FCF: $530M - $550M (previously $480M - $530M)
- "All key metrics for both Media and Connect were in-line or ahead of expectations," commented David Kenny, CEO.
- Shares +5.11% PM.
