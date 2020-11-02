Nielsen beats EPS and Revenue consensus; FY20 guidance raised

Nov. 02, 2020 6:38 AM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)NLSNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $1.56B (-3.7% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • 2020 guidance: Total revenue growth (constant currency): -4% to -2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin: 29.5% to 30% (previously 29% - 30%).
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $1,850M - $1,880M (previously $1,800M - $1,860M).
  • Non-GAAP EPS: $1.54 - $1.62 (previously $1.50 - $1.62).
  • FCF: $530M - $550M (previously $480M - $530M)
  • "All key metrics for both Media and Connect were in-line or ahead of expectations," commented David Kenny, CEO.
  • Shares +5.11% PM.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.