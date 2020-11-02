Clorox shares +2% on earnings beat, guides FY2021 outlook above consensus
Nov. 02, 2020 6:45 AM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX)CLXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reports organic sales growth of 27% vs. consensus of +18% and diluted EPS up 103% in FQ1, driven by double-digit growth in eight of 10 business units due to COVID-19 and people spending more time at home.
- Gross margin rate improved 400 bps to 48%, reflecting the benefit of strong volume growth, cost savings initiatives and favorable mix.
- Segment revenue: Health and Wellness: $813M (+28%), Household: $500M (+39%), Lifestyle: $318M (+17%), International: $285M (+18%).
- FY2021 Guidance: Sales: +5% to +9%, vs. +2.83% consensus; Organic sales: +5% to +9%; Gross margin rate: flat; Advertising and sales promotion expense: ~11% of sales; S&A expense rate: ~14%; Diluted EPS: $7.70 to $7.95 vs $7.64 consensus; Tax rate: 21% to 22%.
- "I'm pleased with our first-quarter results because they showcase the strength broadly across our portfolio of leading brands," said Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen. "We're building on this growth by continuing to invest in our brands, categories and people. The strong start to the year and capabilities of our team give me confidence in our fiscal year outlook and in our ability to support our ambition of accelerating profitable growth and generating long-term value for our shareholders."
- Shares up 1.99% premarket.
